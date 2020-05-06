Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $56,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

ED traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.