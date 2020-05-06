Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.91. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 3,217,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

