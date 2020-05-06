CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Sells $90,495.00 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,704. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,377,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

