Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.