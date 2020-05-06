Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

