Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.
Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 952,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
