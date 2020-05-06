Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 952,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

