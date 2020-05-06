Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,832. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

