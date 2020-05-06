Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.52.

MCHP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. 1,457,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

