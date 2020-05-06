Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 4,455,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,630. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.65). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

