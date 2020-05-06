Credit Suisse Group Trims Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Target Price to $8.00

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

EIGI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 668,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at $21,754,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,193,563 shares of company stock worth $8,104,976. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

