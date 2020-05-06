Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMI. Cfra decreased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.
Shares of CMI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.65. 728,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,902. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02.
In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 60.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $284,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
