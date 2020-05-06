Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMI. Cfra decreased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.65. 728,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,902. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 60.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $284,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

