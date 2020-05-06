Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $371.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

