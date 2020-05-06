CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

