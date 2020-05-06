CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. 7,833,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

