CWH Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Kroger accounts for about 2.8% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 7,378,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,877,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.