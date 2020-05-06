CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.80. 192,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

