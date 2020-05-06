CWH Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,765 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $183.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

