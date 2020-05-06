Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ CYCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 3,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,323. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.