Danaher Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

DHR stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

