Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

