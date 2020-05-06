Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $18.43, approximately 580,255 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 212,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

DKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a market cap of $459.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.48%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 136.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,760,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

