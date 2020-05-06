Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. 946,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

