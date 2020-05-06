Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Down 10.7%

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)’s share price fell 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.84, 1,267,970 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 866,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $550.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

