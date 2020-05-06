Deutsche Bank Boosts Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $75.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

BKI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.57. 601,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,142. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,016 shares of company stock worth $20,388,250 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $89,515,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,818,000 after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,227,000 after acquiring an additional 887,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

