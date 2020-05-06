Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
NYSE UBS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 3,248,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,208. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.
In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UBS Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,491,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 208,050 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,487,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 188,392 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after acquiring an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
