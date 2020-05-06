Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 3,248,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,208. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UBS Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,491,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 208,050 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,487,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 188,392 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after acquiring an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

