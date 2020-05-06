Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

