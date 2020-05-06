DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.10. DHT shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 6,764,937 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,914,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after buying an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

