Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 5,244,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,001. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

