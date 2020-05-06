Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 559.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,735 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 3,994,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

