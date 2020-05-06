Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) Announces GBX 0.90 Dividend

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIVI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 79 ($1.04). 261,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.28. Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.29).

Get Diverse Income Trust alerts:

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.