Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.51. 221,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.