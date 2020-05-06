Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

DYNT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 283,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

