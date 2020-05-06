e-Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,327.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00504387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,950,035 coins and its circulating supply is 17,127,675 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

