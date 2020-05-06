Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.22 to $1.24 EPS.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 582,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,296. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

