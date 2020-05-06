Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EPIC stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49.10 ($0.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,653. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.03 ($1.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.24.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
