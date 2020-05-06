Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPIC stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49.10 ($0.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,653. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.03 ($1.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.24.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

