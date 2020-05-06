Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.70 EPS.

Shares of EA traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,769. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,174.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,564 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.