Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.13 million.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.90 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.
Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 5,012,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,769. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.
