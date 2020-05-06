Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $124.22, but opened at $119.61. Electronic Arts shares last traded at $115.32, with a volume of 6,080,697 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,963 shares of company stock worth $8,604,564. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

