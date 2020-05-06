Entravision Communication (EVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.21%.

Shares of EVC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 283,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Entravision Communication has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Entravision Communication news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

