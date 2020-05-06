Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces $2.66 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 2.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 136.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $24.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $684.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.24. Equinix has a 1 year low of $471.65 and a 1 year high of $715.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.95.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

