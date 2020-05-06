Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Cfra

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $93.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE:EQR traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. 2,807,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $174,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,644 shares of company stock worth $3,546,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,741,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

