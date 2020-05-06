Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERIE. BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.48. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

