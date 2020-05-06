Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Erie Indemnity worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,369 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.43. 77,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,978. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

