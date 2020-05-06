Espers Market Capitalization Achieves $432,223.29 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Espers has a total market capitalization of $432,223.29 and approximately $177.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

