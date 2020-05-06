Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 18,568 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,520,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

