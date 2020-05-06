Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 1,909,498 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

