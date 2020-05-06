Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 10,344 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

