Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 290,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,809,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 1,463,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,719. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

