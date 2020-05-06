Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,217.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. 165,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,761. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

