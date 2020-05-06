Evensky & Katz LLC Has $21.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34,022.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,574 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.66. 35,948,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,500,547. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

